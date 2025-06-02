CDA providing environment-friendly travel facilities to citizens: chairman

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that providing State of the Art modern and environment friendly travel facilities to the citizen of Islamabad is top most priority of CDA. We appreciate citizens for their trust in CDA which is providing more transportation facilities to more than 85,000 commuters daily through its fleet of electric air-conditioned buses. He stated that alongside recent fare adjustments in public transport, the CDA remains committed to providing all residents of Islamabad with modern, comfortable, eco-friendly, air-conditioned, and accessible transport at their doorsteps.

The CDA is continuously striving to improve travel facilities in the Federal Capital. Currently, the Orange Line operates 30 buses, the Blue Line 10 buses, the Green Line 10 buses and the electric air-conditioned fleet besides 160 electric buses, all subsidized by the CDA. Thanks to these services, over 85,000 citizens travel daily, which stands as practical evidence of CDA’s determination and efforts to enhance Islamabad’s urban infrastructure and travel facilities.

Previously, with a fare of Rs. 50 per ride, the CDA incurred annual expenses of Rs. 5.12 billion, while revenue stood at only Rs. 1.46 billion, requiring a Rs. 3.66 billion subsidy each year. With the new fare adjustment of Rs. 100 per ride, revenue is expected to rise to Rs. 2.33 billion. However, to maintain the operational stability and continuity of high-quality, eco-friendly, air-conditioned bus services in the future, the CDA will still need to provide a substantial subsidy of Rs. 2.79 billion annually.

The fare adjustment is not intended to burden citizens but is a necessary step by the CDA to ensure the provision of the best travel facilities, improve service quality, and maintain long-term public trust and sustainable travel stability. It is important to note that the additional revenue will directly contribute to the regular maintenance of buses, fleet expansion, increased routes, reduced waiting times, improved service quality, cleanliness, safety, and an enhanced travel experience for passengers across all routes in Islamabad.

Notably, even after this adjustment, the CDA will bear over 54% of the expenses to provide the best travel facilities to the public, which is a clear indication of its firm commitment to equitable transport access and sustainable travel services for citizens.

In line with the vision of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authority is taking practical steps to provide citizens with the best long-term, viable, and modern transport solutions. This includes ensuring top-notch travel facilities, reducing traffic congestion, introducing discounted packages for regular commuters, enabling fare payments via credit cards, expanding routes, and promoting environmental protection through electric mobility.

The CDA is not only striving but also utilizing all available resources to develop Islamabad into a model capital by establishing a modern, comfortable, air-conditioned, and integrated transport network that combines progress, prosperity, and beauty.

While the CDA, under the leadership of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is taking concrete measures to build an eco-friendly, peaceful, better, and well-connected city for all residents of Islamabad, it also extends its gratitude to the citizens for their trust and cooperation in CDA’s travel facilities and development projects. The authority reassures the citizen of Islamabad that resolving the issues of Islamabad’s residents remains its top priority, for which all necessary resources are being utilised so that Islamabad should be made a model capital of the world in terms of clean, green, beautiful and developed city.