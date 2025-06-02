WCLA launches underground cable project on Mall Road

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched a landmark underground cable project along Mall Road, Lahore, aimed at removing unsightly overhead electricity cables and placing them underground to improve the area’s visual appeal and infrastructure reliability.

WCLA Director General Dr. Asif Tufail told media on Sunday that the transformative project, covering the stretch from the State Bank to the Hall Road Signal, is the first of its kind to be implemented outside the historic Walled City.

It builds on WCLA’s successful heritage-led urban development initiatives in areas such as the Royal Trail and Bhati Gate, where overhead wiring has already been replaced with modern underground systems.

The DG said that this initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to preserving Lahore’s historical charm while aligning with modern urban development standards. “By removing overhead wires and transitioning to underground cabling, we are not only beautifying this iconic corridor but also enhancing the safety and reliability of the power infrastructure,” he added.

The project is expected to significantly improve the aesthetic appeal of Mall Road, making it more attractive for tourism, commerce, and everyday life. Additionally, the shift to underground cabling will help reduce the risk of electrical hazards and strengthen the resilience of the city’s infrastructure.

WCLA invites residents, businesses, and visitors to witness this transformation as Mall Road undergoes this important upgrade, reinforcing Lahore’s identity as both a historic and forward-looking metropolis.