43,000 cops deployed across Punjab for Eid security

Punjab Police has finalized comprehensive security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha across the province. According to spokesperson, on the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, an elaborate security plan has been devised to ensure the safety of mosques, Imambargahs, Eid prayer congregations, and the general public during the religious festivities.

As part of the province-wide deployment, more than 43,000 police officers and personnel will be on duty to secure 28,074 mosques and 890 open prayer sites. Additionally, 445 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams will support security operations, while 11,912 metal detectors, 225 walk-through gates, and 10,466 CCTV cameras will be used to monitor prayer sites and surrounding areas. In Lahore alone, over 8,000 police personnel will safeguard more than 5,000 Eid congregations.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed all police units to remain on high alert, particularly in light of the current regional and border security context. He directed that extra security personnel be deployed in public parks and recreational areas during Eid holidays to ensure the safety of families and visitors. Strict action will be taken against aerial firing, one-wheeling, kite flying, and any form of disorderly conduct.

The IGP emphasized that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government regarding the collection of sacrificial animal hides must be fully enforced. Monitoring of individuals affiliated with banned outfits and those listed in the Fourth schedule must be intensified to prevent any unlawful activities.

Security sweeps and thorough clearance operations will be carried out at all mosques, Imambargahs, and Eid prayer venues before congregations begin. For enhanced vigilance, snipers will be stationed on rooftops of high-risk mosques and Imambargahs, while plainclothes commandos will be deployed among the worshippers during major gatherings.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, DIG Traffic has been assigned to personally oversee the province-wide traffic management plan. Police units have been tasked with implementing preventive measures to curb street crimes and highway robberies. Additional deployments will also be made at key locations to manage holiday traffic efficiently.

Furthermore, all necessary resources are being mobilized to facilitate and safeguard tourists, especially in Murree and other popular destinations. Vehicle entry and exit protocols in Murree, as outlined in the official SOPs, will be strictly enforced.