Israeli strikes kill 32, wound 136 in Gaza

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed and 136 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Sunday. The latest wave of strikes hit several areas, including Rafah and northern Gaza, amid escalating hostilities and mounting international concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Hamas has submitted a counterproposal to the United States for a potential ceasefire in Gaza, including a 60-day truce, limited hostage releases, and the initiation of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. However, the US has swiftly rejected the response as “totally unacceptable.”

According to documents obtained by Al Jazeera, Hamas has offered to release 10 living Israeli captives in three stages and return the bodies of 18 more. In exchange, it demands the release of an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal also calls for the entry of unconditional humanitarian aid through the UN and affiliated agencies, and for negotiations on a permanent ceasefire to commence on the first day of the truce. Hamas further requested a guarantee from the Trump administration-cited in the draft proposal-to support talks toward a final settlement.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff criticised the response, saying it would only “take us backward,” and urged Hamas to accept the framework already presented by Washington and its allies.