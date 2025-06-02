Sindh launches ‘Future Voice’ program for Karachi youth

Under the special directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organized a unique program titled “Future Voice” for the youth of Karachi.

The initiative aims to create new career opportunities in the fields of dubbing, voice-over, and vocal arts. The program was held at the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Its primary objective was to provide young individuals with an opportunity to showcase their vocal talents and acquire professional skills in this field.

Secretary of Sports, Abdul Aleem Lashari, attended the event as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Asad Ishaque, Director Culture Sindh Habibullah Memon, Deputy Directors Syed Habib and Adil Ahmed, Assistant Directors Moiz Ahmed and Fareed Ali, along with District Sports Officers Ismail Shah, Hajran Nawab, Shakeel Ahmed, Sunny, and other senior officials. Addressing the gathering, Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari stated,”This is a fantastic opportunity for our youth to not only pursue the art of voice as a hobby but also to view it as a serious and successful career.”

He further added, “In today’s rapidly advancing world of media and digital platforms, the demand for voice artists, dubbing artists, RJs, and voice-over artists is continuously growing.” Lashari expressed pride that the Sindh government had taken this historic step to enable the youth to bring renown to the country in this field. He assured that “we will continue to organize such programs in the future that help young people hone their abilities.”

During the “Future Voice” program, young participants showcased their talents as voice artists, dubbing artists, RJs, and through microphones. The participants demonstrated exceptional skill, proving the immense potential of Sindh’s youth in vocal arts. The event also saw the participation of renowned artists, including Kinza-tul-Iman, the voice artist behind the famous cartoon “Dora,” and Basit Faryad, who dubbed the character of Kurulus Osman from the popular Turkish drama “Dirili?: Ertugrul.”

These distinguished artists encouraged the youth and shared their invaluable experiences. At the conclusion of the event, Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari distributed awards and appreciation certificates to the participating artists, which served as a great encouragement for the young talents. This historic program successfully provided an excellent platform for Sindh’s youth to build careers in the world of voice, and it is hoped that it will lead to the emergence of many more talented voice artists in the future.