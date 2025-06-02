Climate change: fighting a battle for survival

Deadly heat waves, catastrophic floods and vanishing glaciers threaten millions of lives and livelihoods, resting Pakistan among the top vulnerable nation to climatic disasters and making it fight against climate change as a battle for survival.

The country faces a climate emergency and the government is struggling to respond this challenge even being an emitter of less than one percent of global greenhouse emissions – paying for follies, it had never committed. “We are in a fight for survival,” said Saleem Shaikh, a Spokesperson for Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

“But we are not to surrender to despair. Our initiatives aim to protect our people and set an example for the world.” “We suffered massive losses in recent years but still stand firm to fight out this calamity,” he said mentioning to year 2022 monsoon rains and glacial melting that had submerged one thirds of Pakistan, killing 1,760 people, displacing 33 million and destroying two million homes. Economic losses had hit US$40 billion.

Just two years later, in June 2024, temperature in Southern Pakistan spiked to 49°C (120°F), killing 568 peoples, 7,900 were hospitalized while power failures crippled cooling systems, deepening the crisis. “Families saw their homes demolishing. Farmers watched their crops and livestock withering,” Saleem said. “These aren’t just statistics-they’re stories of human suffering. These are our realities.”

Over 7,000 glaciers in northern Pakistan are retreating threatening water security for 90% population relying on Indus River. Temperature is rising, heat waves, cloud bursts and hail storms are rampant but climate managers of the country are on their toes to fight this challenge. “We have launched aggressive climate initiatives,” Saleem said and mentioned to planting 3.5 billion trees, restoring 1.36 million hectares of land and creating 84,000 jobs.

“This is Pakistan’s green wall against climate chaos.” In partnership with the UN, US$500 million Living Indus Initiative would revive the Indus Basin through wetland restoration, sustainable farming and flood management. “Indus is our lifeline and we protect it as we do for our motherland,” Saleem said.”We’re also reviving ancient irrigation systems and building ‘sponge cities’ to absorb floodwaters.”

Pakistan is also pivoting to renewable energy through its projects in different parts of country. “Renewables mean cheaper energy and cleaner air. We’re also targeting a reasonable number of electric vehicles by 2030 to cut emissions.” The country’s updated climate targets pledge to slash emissions 50% by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. However, 35% of this goal depends on international funding.

“We’re doing our part with a 15% domestic cut,” Saleem said. “But climate justice demands wealthy nations to step up as we need grants, not loans, to avoid debt traps.” In December 2024, Pakistan launched a Carbon Market Policy to attract green investment. A $77 million project, Recharge Pakistan, will bolster water security by restoring wetlands and managing floods.

Grassroots efforts are equally critical. The Clean Green School Program, active at 423 Islamabad schools, teaches climate literacy, waste management and tree planting. “They are becoming climate ambassadors and driving change in their families,” Saleem said. National Tree Plantation Day, observed every August 18, honors Pakistan’s 2009 world record of planting 541,176 mangroves in one day.

The Climate Ministry also runs media campaigns to promote eco-friendly habits and shifting from doom-scrolling to solution-sharing.Referring to challenges, Saleem Sheikh said, “challenges remain stark. Pakistan needs $348 billion by 2030 to meet climate goals, but less than 10% has been pledged.” “COP28 promises must turn into real cash. Delay is denial for vulnerable nations as climate action needs consistency,” he said.

Other environmental experts have also called for brisk actions to fight climate challenges urging holistic approach and measures by all stakeholders. Sardar Khan Zimri, Director General, Water Management at Capital Development Authority, warned of worsening urban water scarcity. “Islamabad’s groundwater is depleting at 3.5 feet per year,” he said. “Our ‘sponge city’ projects-absorbing floodwater into aquifers-are critical, but rapid urbanization is outpacing efforts.”

Dr. Syeda Maria Ali, Associate Professor of Urban Ecology and Climate Change, International Islamic University Islamabad, highlighted the urban heat island effect. “Cities like Karachi and Lahore are 5-7°C hotter than rural areas due to concrete sprawl and deforestation,” she said. “We need climate-responsive urban planning-green roofs, permeable pavements and strict tree cover laws.”

Similarly, Dr. Sawaira Safeer, Environmental Health Specialist, emphasized the growing public health crisis linked to climate change. “Rising temperatures and flooding are increasing cases of dengue, heatstroke, and waterborne diseases,” she said. “Our healthcare system is already strained-without stronger preventive measures. We risk a full-blown epidemic.”

Looking ahead, Pakistan aims to expand Clean Green School Program to 30,000 institutions by 2025, complete the first phase of the Living Indus Initiative by 2026, and hit its renewable energy target by 2030. The road is hard, but we’re marching. Every tree planted, every solar panel installed, is a blow against climate injustice.

Pakistan’s struggle is a warning. If a low-emitter like us can plant billions of trees and bet on renewables, bigger polluters must act faster. Therefore, the world nations must fulfill their commitments to developing nations as they were paying for the follies committed by developed nations.