HESCO announces uninterrupted power supply on Eid

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has imposed an emergency in the company in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, Muharram-ul-Harram and monsoon rains. In a statement issued here on Sunday the company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the consumers would be provided uninterrupted electricity from June 6 to June 9 during the Eidul Azha.

According to him, the Chief Executive Officer Fazlullah Dahiri while chairing a meeting at his office directed the senior officers to monitor the supply round the clock in the entire region which was powered by the company.

The CEO asked the officers to keep the operation, construction and GSO teams on high alert during the period of emergency. The CEO also notified a central control room in which the senior officers would work in 3 shifts. The consumers could register their complaints regarding power outages on the landline and mobile phone numbers including 022924005, 022924006, 03372192792, 03372192793 and 03372192794.

For the upcoming month of Muharram, Dahiri directed the officers to visit all the Imambargahs as well as the routes of the mourning procession to check the transmission systems and to take early measures to address the faults.

The officers and staff were also asked to maintain coordination with the Commissioners, DCs and other concerned officers in their respective jurisdictions.

The CEO directed all the Executive Engineers to make at least one feeder in their respective jurisdictions load shedding free in the span of every 3 months. The HESCO chief appealed to the people to stay away from the electricity transmission poles and the transformers during rainfall in order to avoid electrocution.

The Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Engineer Planning Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Managing M&M Shahid Daudpota, Liaison Officer Amir Naveed Memon, Superintending Engineers Operation Circles Hyderabad, Larh, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Gulzar Ahmed Dasti, Farman Ali Dahani and Ameer Ahmed Memon, respectively, attended the meeting.