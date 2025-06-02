Industrialists assured of foolproof security

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has claimed that the percentage of crime in Hyderabad SITE area was almost zero which reflects performance of the SITE police station.

Addressing a reception hosted by Hyderabad SITE Association on Sunday, the SSP appreciated the suggestions of launching an online FIR registration mechanism and providing one-window service to the complainants.

He assured the industrialists that 4 units of Rapid Response Force (RRF) would be deployed in the SITE area round the clock in two shifts.

Chandio also directed his subordinate cops to ensure that all restaurants and eateries in the SITE area closed by 11 pm, as recommended by the association.

Abdul Rehman Rajput, the association’s Chairman, proposed that the police should install CCTV cameras in all parts of the city as part of the safe city project.

He offered a piece of land for setting up an office of the 15 Madadgar police in the industrial zone.

Rajput also emphasized on the need of launching a decisive action against the people spreading the lethal termite of narcotics in the society.