FAPUASA demands suspension of punitive action against SMIU teachers

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has strongly condemned the victimization of faculty members at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Central Information Secretary Dr Muhammad Jadoon Khan said FAPUASA demanded an impartial inquiry to be conducted by an independent committee, with at least one representative nominated by the association.

He informed that following the May 29 visit of a committee of FAPUASA to SMIU, the committee’s findings were formally presented and discussed in an online meeting of the FAPUASA Executive Council on Sunday afternoon.

According to him, the Council unanimously resolved to request the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori to intervene in the matter to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

He said during the meeting it was revealed that one faculty member had been terminated on the very day of the committee’s visit. “This abrupt action raised serious questions regarding the due process and whether disciplinary protocols were being properly followed,” Khan underlined.He told that the Executive Council expressed grave concern over the procedural irregularities and whether the punishment administered was proportionate to the charges if substantiated as per the university’s own regulations.

He apprised that the council also urged the Vice Chancellor of SMIU to immediately suspend any punitive actions against faculty members until the findings of the independent inquiry are made public.

He reiterated that FAPUASA stood firmly with the academic community and remained committed to protecting the rights, dignity, and professional integrity of university faculty across Pakistan.