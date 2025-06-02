Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts parts of Karachi

A mild earthquake shook parts of Karachi on Sunday afternoon, causing brief panic but no reported damage or injuries. According to the Seismological Center, the tremor measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. Residents in several areas of the city felt the ground shake for a few seconds, especially near the Quaidabad area. Many people quickly moved outdoors, fearing aftershocks, but the situation returned to normal shortly afterward. The Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was close to Quaidabad. It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface, making it more noticeable despite its low magnitude. Though minor earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, they are rare in Karachi, which is not located near any major fault line. However, experts advise that even small tremors should serve as a reminder of the need for earthquake preparedness in urban areas.Travel guides No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, and emergency services remain on alert. Authorities urged citizens to remain calm and only rely on verified sources for updates. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said it will continue to monitor seismic activity across the country and coordinate with local administrations for any emergency response if required.