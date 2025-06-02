Makkah Route Initiative to be extended to other cities for next year’s Hajj

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf announced on Sunday that the Makkah Route Initiative facility will be extended to other cities of the country for next year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The Makkah Route Initiative is designed to streamline immigration processes by enabling pilgrims to complete official travel formalities at their departure airports. Initially tested in Islamabad in 2019, the program was later expanded to Karachi, benefitting tens of thousands of Pakistani travelers. This saves pilgrims several hours upon arrival in the Kingdom, as they can simply enter the country without having to go through immigration again.

Yousaf met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Pakistan’s religion ministry said on Sunday, to discuss Hajj 2025 arrangements in the Kingdom.

“The scope of the Road to Makkah project will be extended to other cities of Pakistan for the next (2026) Hajj,” Yousaf was quoted as saying by the ministry.

He thanked the Saudi government for introducing “innovations and new facilities” every year for the convenience of Hajj pilgrims, including those from Pakistan.

“The best facilities of food, transport and accommodation are being provided to Pakistani pilgrims,” Yousaf said.

As per the Pakistani religion ministry, Al-Rabiah said the Kingdom would provide the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims at Mina and Arafah.

“A large number of pilgrims come from Pakistan, it is an honor to serve them,” the Saudi minister was quoted as saying.

This year, the Hajj rituals will commence on June 4, with the Day of Arafah on June 5, and Eid Al-Adha observed on June 6 in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan on Saturday successfully concluded its 33-day pre-Hajj flight operation, with more than 115,000 pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia ahead of this year’s pilgrimage.