Surge in demand for skilled butchers ahead of Eidul Azha in ICT

With Eid-ul-Azha less than a week away, the demand for skilled butchers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has surged significantly, driven by the spike in sacrificial animal slaughter during the Islamic festival.

While some residents have already purchased sacrificial animals, many are still in search of suitable livestock.

In this scenario, the role of butchers is considered to be vital for chopping the meat. Keeping in view their importance and demand, professional butchers have also increased rates of preparing meat as compared to last year.

Khawar Shehzad, a butcher who also runs a meat shop in Islamabad’s sector I-10, said that Eid-ul-Azha is a special Islamic festival following the slaughtering of animals at a mass level, highlighting that everyone looked for professional butchers to chop their meat, which sparked high demand.

“On Eid-ul-Azha everyone looks for a professional and skilled butcher for cutting their meat in a quality way; it is our peak season,” he said.

Shehzad shared his slaughtering rates for this year, noting that cow slaughtering on the first day of Eid is priced at Rs. 25,000, while the rate drops to Rs. 20,000 on the second day. By the third day, the cost ranges between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000, depending on demand.

The charges for goat and sheep sacrifices range from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 7,000, he added.

Other butchers, like Asmat Ullah, also quoted these same prices, emphasizing high demand.

While the residents of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are excited regarding the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival, but they have also voiced concerns about rising animal prices and the steep charges for butchers.

Tariq Mahmood, a resident of the same sector who purchased his animal for slaughtering on Eid, said that he was trying to get the booking of a professional butcher for his meat preparation, who has high rates and high demand, adding, “If I can’t book one, I’ll go with a seasonal one.”

According to Tariq, the seasonal butchers are more or less equally efficient and skilled, sharing his previous year’s experience.

Despite the facts that the demand for professional and skilled butchers is notably high, people somehow managed to find the suitable person to sacrifice their animal.

To help meet the growing demand, many butchers from across the country also travel to Islamabad during Eid.

These visiting butchers often charge slightly lower rates and offer a practical solution to the shortage of skilled labor in the city during the Eid.

Their presence also provided them an opportunity to enhance their earning more than they typically have in their hometowns.