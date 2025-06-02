World Breakfast Day offers taste of Turkish cuisine to Pakistanis

A tapestry of traditional Turkish flavors was showcased at a World Breakfast Day event held at the Turkish Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, offering the country’s cherished taste to the attendees.

Top Pakistani government officials and military officers, scholars, educators, and businessmen gathered at the consulate building – a blend of Turkish and local architecture – to celebrate the day.

The tradition, which aims to bring the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition to a global audience, is also part of the UNESCO-designated annual World Breakfast Day, which takes place on the first Sunday in June.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of the southern Sindh province, for which Karachi serves as the capital, was the event’s chief guest.

The event showcased a variety of traditional Turkish cuisine, such as su boregi (pastry with feta cheese filling), sucuklu yumurta (eggs with sausage), salami, menemen (scrambled eggs with cottage cheese), simit (sesame bread rings), pogaca (buns stuffed with cottage cheese), beyaz penir (brine cheese), borek (savoury pastries), and Karisik kuru yemi? (mixed nuts), as well as Turkish tea.

Shah, in his remarks, rejoiced the tradition, saying the annual event has introduced millions across the globe, including himself, to the palatable Turkish feasts.

Shah thanked Ankara for its support to Pakistan during its recent military standoff with India.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu observed that Ankara and Islamabad have stood together in the face of regional and global challenges, and natural disasters.

Their bond, steeped in culture, religion and history, is strengthening with every passing day, he said.

The idea behind the annual event, he added, is not only to bring the people of the two brotherly countries together but to introduce Turkish tastes to the locals as well.