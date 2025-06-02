Man arrested for ‘honor killing’ in Kot Addu

In an of so-called honour killing, a man allegedly murdered his wife and buried her secretly in the village of Mouza Jhinjan Wali, Kot Addu district. The accused, identified as Ali Mohammed, was arrested by local police after reportedly confessing to killing his wife, Habiba, due to suspicions about her character and his desire to contract a second marriage.

According to police sources, the murder took place at night, and the body was buried in secret. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ali Mohammed and have also registered a case against his father, Shafi, and the victim’s brother, who were allegedly present at the time of the incident.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by police officer Shan Mehdi under Sections 302 (murder), 311 (punishment for committing murder in the name of honor), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Kot Addu Police Station.

Authorities have obtained permission from a magistrate to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination. The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and the crime scene unit collected forensic evidence from the burial site.

According to police, Ali Mohammed admitted to killing his wife by shooting her with a pistol. He claimed that he intended to marry another woman and considered his wife an obstacle.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Mohammed Rizwan confirmed that a swift investigation is underway. He emphasized that no delay in justice would be tolerated, in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Inspector General of Punjab Police. DPO Rizwan also stated that a broader crackdown on drug dealers and illicit liquor sellers has begun in the district, resulting in the arrest of over two dozen individuals. Further legal proceedings are pending the results of the post-mortem report.