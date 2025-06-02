Pakistan Express derails in Bahawalpur, no casualties reported

Two bogies of the Karachi-to-Rawalpindi-bound 45-Up Pakistan Express derailed in Bahwalpur district of Punjab early Saturday morning, resulting in the temporary closure of both up and down railway tracks, railway sources confirmed.

The derailment occurred at 6:05 AM when the AC Standard bogie – the fourth from the rear – came off the track entirely near Mubarakpur Station.

The attached dining car was also affected in the incident. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. A relief train was promptly dispatched from Sama Satta, and rescue efforts are in full swing to clear the track and resume services.

Railway officials and emergency teams are on-site, with authorities prioritising passenger safety and the swift restoration of operations.

Furthermore, the CEO of Pakistan Railways has sought comprehensive details of railway bridges across the country following the recent collapse of the Khanewal Railway Station bridge.

In a communiqué dispatched to all divisional superintendents, the Pakistan Railways administration directed them to provide complete information about the bridges within their respective divisions.

The data will be used to initiate a countrywide bridge upgradation programme.