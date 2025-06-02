Senate chairman, Turkmenistan president pledge to cement mutual ties

Chairman Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Yousuf Raza Gilani, was received by the Honorable President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow during his official visit to the country. The meeting reflected the mutual desire of both nations to further strengthen the historic bonds of friendship and deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Chairman Senate expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government and people of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, he conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to the leadership and people of Turkmenistan. He also extended personal regards to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, describing him as a cherished friend of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, including enhanced cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade and economic, energy, transport, education, and humanitarian sectors. Chairman Senate highlighted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for initiatives aimed at regional peace and development.

Chairman Senate also appreciated Turkmenistan’s principled policy of neutrality, which he termed as a key pillar of peace and stability in the region. In this context, he welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution declaring 2025 as the “Year of Peace and Trust” at Turkmenistan’s initiative, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The President of Turkmenistan, while acknowledging the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly nations, expressed confidence that the visit of Chairman Senate would give new impetus to parliamentary and intergovernmental cooperation. He also invited Chairman Senate and members of the Senate of Pakistan to participate in the upcoming events planned as part of the “Year of Peace and Trust” celebrations in 2025.

Both dignitaries emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy. They acknowledged the vital role of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering legislative exchange and experience-sharing. Chairman Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing parliamentary dialogue as a means of promoting regional connectivity and mutual understanding.

In a media interaction following the meeting, Chairman Senate stated: “Our meeting with the Honorable President of Turkmenistan was very fruitful. We discussed the importance of deepening our bilateral ties and reviewed progress on several existing and planned projects. I also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Pakistan’s leadership and reiterated our appreciation for Turkmenistan’s consistent efforts in promoting regional peace through its neutrality policy. I am grateful for the warmth and hospitality shown to me and my delegation.”

The visit of Chairman Senate is a testament to the enduring friendship and growing collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Turkmenistan. Both sides reiterated their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.