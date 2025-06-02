No mercy for nursing mafia, says health minister

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal Sunday declared war on the nursing mafia, pledging to introduce tough new laws to root out corruption and ensure transparency. In a fresh conversation with a local news channel, he explained that the nursing mafia is aggressively operating on fake degrees, and it’s high time we take strict action against them. He added that the government needs to crack down on these corrupt practices and ensure that only qualified professionals are allowed to practice. Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted the exorbitant demand for nursing seats, with institutions charging up to Rs 2.5 million for foreign nursing opportunities and Rs 900,000 in Pakistan. He emphasized the urgent need for a transparent and merit-based system to ensure fairness and accountability in the nursing sector. The Federal Health Minister said that the present government will soon revamp nursing education, vows transparent admissions and strict merit-based policies. “Kamal also guarantees quality medicines, part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare services. Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal also assured efforts to ensure the availability of quality medicines, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving the health sector.