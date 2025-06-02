People repose trust in PML-N, says Azma on Sialkot by-poll ‘win’

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the victory in the Sambrial by-election is a reflection of the people of Punjab’s trust in Maryam Nawaz. She extended heartfelt congratulations to Hina Warraich on her success.”This victory is a manifestation of public trust and the party’s performance. PML-N has won the Sambrial by-election by a large margin. This victory proves that the people of Punjab have complete confidence in the leadership of Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

She further said, “After the general elections, PML-N also achieved significant successes in by-elections including Sheikhupura, and today’s victory is another proof of this continuity.”

Commenting on baseless allegations of rigging by some parties, Azma Bokhari said, “The party which barely gets 400 votes in Punjab also raises an uproar about rigging. It is the glory of Allah!”

She strongly criticized the PTI founder, saying, “The PTI founder is suffering from severe disappointment and depression. In this state, he issues confused statements to inflame the blood of his workers.”

Speaking about Bushra Bibi, Azma Bokhari said, “The entire nation has come to know that Bushra Bibi has been declared a convicted corrupt First Lady. She used the position of First Lady as a contractor for corruption.”

Furthermore, Azma Bokhari expressed a strong reaction to the narrative of the PTI founder against the Pakistan Armed Forces and their Chief, saying,

“The Pakistan Armed Forces, under the leadership of their Chief, have achieved a historic victory over an enemy five times larger. But the PTI founder is spreading lies and hatred by misusing religious sentiments and Quranic verses.”

In conclusion, she said, “The person who until yesterday used words like ‘deal’ and ‘NRO’ as weapons, today himself seems to be seeking a deal.”

The victory of PML-N in Sambrial is not only proof of the party’s popularity but also an expression of the political understanding and correct decision-making of the conscious people of Punjab. PML-N reiterates its commitment to serve the people through each of its elected representatives.