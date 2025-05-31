After victory in marka-e-haq, PM vows to crush proxy threats

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused India of launching more proxy terrorism in Pakistan after losing the recent Marka-e-Haq operation. He said India is now using indirect tactics after being defeated during the military action from May 7 to May 10. Speaking to officers at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, he warned that Pakistan would defeat every plan made by India and its proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

The Prime Minister praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their bravery and success during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. He said they hit key Indian targets including missile bases and depots. He called the military’s performance “a source of national pride” and thanked the nation for standing by the armed forces. “We are united and ready to face every threat with faith and strength,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz attended the Grand Tribal Jirga in Quetta. He thanked tribal elders and local leaders for joining the effort to improve law and order in Balochistan. Calling Balochistan the “heart of Pakistan,” he praised its people’s loyalty and courage. He also supported resolving issues through dialogue and unity among all regions of Pakistan.

During his address, the Prime Minister said terrorists are working for foreign enemies. He promised to crush their plans and asked for ideas to improve the government’s response. He praised Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for leading the country through what he called a “short but dangerous war” with India. He also recalled Pakistan’s historic response to India’s nuclear tests.

PM Shehbaz announced a major development boost for Balochistan. He said Rs250 billion will be given to the province in the upcoming federal budget. He promised the funds will be used with full transparency. He also shared that falling oil prices allowed the government to cut fuel prices and save Rs1.5 billion, which will be used to improve the deadly N-25 highway.