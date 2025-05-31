Saudi arabia steps in: Prince Faisal visits Syria to boost war-torn economy

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Damascus on Saturday for key economic talks with Syrian officials. He was welcomed at the airport by Syria’s interim foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani. The visit aims to explore ways Saudi Arabia can help rebuild Syria’s war-damaged economy.

Saudi Arabia is a major supporter of Syria’s new leadership, which came into power after ousting Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. This visit follows US President Donald Trump’s promise to lift sanctions on Syria, creating new hope for economic recovery in the region.

Prince Faisal is leading a high-level economic team that plans to meet Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The talks will focus on financial cooperation and rebuilding state institutions. A joint press conference is also scheduled later in the day.

In February, President Sharaa visited Saudi Arabia in his first foreign trip since taking office. Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreed to settle Syria’s $15 million World Bank debt. These efforts show growing regional support for Syria’s rebuilding process.

The Syrian economy remains fragile after over a decade of war and sanctions. A UN report estimates Syria lost $800 billion in GDP between 2011 and 2024. Prince Faisal’s second visit to Syria since January signals continued Saudi interest in regional stability and cooperation.