Sindh budget 2025-26: Boost for flood recovery, public transport & solar power

KARACHI – The Sindh government announced plans to launch new mega development projects in the upcoming 2025–26 budget. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a cabinet meeting on Saturday to discuss the province’s budget proposals. The meeting included key ministers, advisers, and the Chief Secretary. The CM said he wanted all members to help shape a people-focused budget.

The government aims to focus on inclusive growth and poverty reduction. Following instructions from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the cabinet agreed to prioritise solar energy, education, health, water supply, and agriculture. Murad Shah noted that last year no new schemes were introduced, as efforts remained on completing ongoing projects.

Now, the government plans to launch fresh initiatives with real benefits for the public. These include support for flood-hit areas, school and hospital repairs, and large infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships. The government also plans to improve Karachi’s public transport and upgrade hospital equipment across the province.

Several cabinet proposals were also discussed. These included reducing non-development spending, empowering local governments, expanding digital cash transfers, and building new bus terminals. Officials also stressed the need to grow solar energy use and improve waste management in both urban and rural areas.

Murad Shah emphasized the need for coordination with the federal government. He said the final budget will depend on federal funding and the province’s own revenue targets. The CM assured that post-Eid meetings will finalise a budget that is transparent, responsible, and focused on improving lives across Sindh.