LPG domestic cylinder price cut by Rs 54.60 from june 1

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has lowered the price of LPG for households. The reduction will take effect starting June 1. This decision aims to ease the burden on consumers facing high energy costs. The price cut reflects OGRA’s effort to keep fuel affordable.

The new price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 2,838.31. This means consumers will save Rs 54.60 per cylinder. The reduction is significant for many families who rely on LPG for cooking and heating. It comes at a time when inflation is rising in the country.

Moreover, the price per kilogram of LPG has also decreased. OGRA reduced the cost by Rs 4.63 per kg. Now, the price stands at Rs 240.53 per kilogram. This change benefits those who buy LPG in smaller quantities or use it for businesses.

Furthermore, this price cut may help reduce household expenses. Many people have been struggling with higher fuel prices recently. The reduction might also encourage more efficient use of LPG. This move supports the government’s plan to keep essential commodities affordable.

In conclusion, OGRA’s new pricing will affect millions of Pakistani households positively. Starting June 1, LPG will become more affordable and accessible. This step shows the government’s focus on easing living costs. Consumers can now expect some financial relief in their monthly budgets.