Saudi foreign minister postpones west bank visit after Israel blocks entry

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, has delayed a planned visit to the West Bank after Israel refused to approve the trip, a Saudi diplomatic source told Reuters.

The visit, organized at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority (PA), was meant to bring a Saudi-led delegation of Arab foreign ministers to Ramallah. The group intended to discuss support for the creation of a Palestinian state and engage in high-level talks with Palestinian officials.

However, since Israel controls all entry points into the occupied West Bank, such visits require its approval. According to an Israeli official, the government decided not to cooperate, calling the planned meeting “provocative.” The official also criticized the Palestinian Authority for what he claimed was a failure to condemn the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The Israeli statement added that such diplomatic moves were viewed as attempts to “harm Israel and its security.” As a result, the Arab ministers were unable to travel to Ramallah, and the visit was indefinitely postponed.

The incident underscores rising regional tensions, particularly regarding international recognition of Palestinian statehood. It also reflects how Israeli control over movement in the West Bank continues to shape political dynamics in the region.