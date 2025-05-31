“Love guru” budget hits PKR 250 million — Humayun Saeed confident of double returns!

Actor Humayun Saeed has revealed that his upcoming romantic comedy film Love Guru is the most expensive project he has ever worked on. During recent promotions, he shared that over PKR 250 million (25 crore) was spent on making the film, making it his costliest production to date.

In an interview with Something Hot alongside Mahira Khan, Humayun expressed confidence that Love Guru will double the earnings he initially expects. He highlighted that a significant portion of the shooting took place in the UK, which contributed to the high budget.

Humayun also discussed the evolving Pakistani film industry, praising the government’s new support programs designed to help filmmakers, especially smaller producers, with financial and logistical assistance. While he has yet to receive such support personally, he remains hopeful that future projects will benefit from these initiatives.

The actor revealed that after a two-year gap, he intends to produce at least one film every year moving forward. If he produces two films in a year, he plans to star in one while casting another lead actor in the second. If only one film is made, he will play the lead role himself.

Reflecting on his previous successes, Humayun pointed out that despite a limited number of cinemas in Pakistan, his film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 earned over PKR 700 million (70 crore), and he expects Love Guru to surpass that. He also mentioned the phenomenal success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, which grossed approximately PKR 2.5 billion (250 crore), a record-breaking figure in Pakistan’s film history.

Humayun praised Pakistani audiences for their enthusiasm, noting that fans often watch films multiple times, which significantly boosts box office revenues for local productions.