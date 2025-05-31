Punjab govt imposes section 144 during eid to ensure public safety and cleanliness

The Punjab government has announced the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from June 5 to June 11. This step aims to maintain public peace and protect human life during the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays. The government issued this notification following reports of unsafe and unhygienic practices linked to Eid celebrations.

Officials highlighted concerns over the burning of sacrificial animals’ heads and feet in public, which produces unhealthy smoke and foul smells. Additionally, many people are throwing animal entrails on roadsides and into drains, leading to unpleasant odors, blocked sewage systems, and unsanitary conditions. Such actions are harmful to public health and disrupt community peace.

The government also warned against swimming, bathing, or boating in canals, lakes, rivers, and ponds during the Eid holidays, citing significant risks to personal safety. Furthermore, illegal cattle sale points in residential areas cause traffic jams and spread diseases, creating further problems for residents.

To prevent these issues, the government banned the burning of animal parts in public, swimming in water bodies, dumping of animal waste in drains, and unauthorized sale of animals outside designated markets. It also prohibited the display of arms and ammunition during this period to avoid disturbances and ensure public tranquility.

Lastly, authorities clarified that only organizations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission can collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha. Unregistered groups, especially banned organizations, are strictly forbidden from this activity. These measures are designed to promote a safer, cleaner, and more peaceful Eid celebration across Punjab.