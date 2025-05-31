Petroleum minister signals end to gas connection ban, promises safer energy supply

The government is moving to lift the nationwide moratorium on new gas connections, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik announced recently. The ban, imposed in December 2021 due to limited gas supply capacity, has forced many households and businesses to depend on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). Malik highlighted safety concerns linked to LPG, including cylinder explosions, and pledged to improve natural gas availability to provide safer, more affordable energy.

Malik revealed that he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have discussed ending the moratorium and are planning further meetings to finalize the policy shift. The government intends to gradually restore new gas connections nationwide, easing the energy access problems faced by many consumers.

Speaking during a visit to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), Malik described energy as the “oxygen to the economy.” He stressed the need to stabilize gas supply and keep tariffs aligned with international market rates to support economic recovery. Early signs of growth in key sectors are encouraging, but he emphasized the importance of sustained policy stability for continued progress.

The petroleum minister also noted that the upcoming federal budget will include important measures to address challenges in the gas supply chain, such as upstream production issues and pricing concerns. These steps aim to reduce energy costs for citizens and expand access to natural gas services, particularly in underserved areas.

Overall, lifting the moratorium marks a significant move toward strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector, enhancing industrial productivity, and improving the quality of life for millions who currently face energy shortages and high costs.