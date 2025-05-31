Karachi residents protest against 16-hour power cuts, traffic blocked on Quaidabad highway

Karachi is facing severe power outages, with many areas suffering from up to 16 hours of load shedding daily. This has caused anger among residents, who took to the streets to protest. Thousands gathered on the National Highway near Quaidabad, starting from Malir Halt, blocking traffic and causing major jams that disrupted daily life.

People in areas like Malir, Shadman Town, Quaidabad, Malir 15, Malir City, and Malir Court are struggling without electricity for long hours. Protesters said the heat is unbearable and the power cuts are causing serious health problems such as heatstroke. Patients needing electricity for medical devices are especially affected and worried about their safety.

K-Electric explained that load shedding is happening in areas where electricity theft is common. They said places with proper billing and no theft are not facing power cuts. Despite this, many residents feel frustrated and demand immediate solutions to end the long outages.

The protests show how much people in Karachi are suffering due to the ongoing power crisis. Besides affecting health, the outages are harming businesses and daily activities, making life very difficult for many families. People are calling on the government and K-Electric to take urgent action.

So far, authorities have not announced clear plans to stop the power cuts. Karachi residents hope that the government will listen to their demands and work quickly to restore electricity and bring relief to the city.