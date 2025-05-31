Shahbaz Sharif and field marshal Asim Munir to lead key tribal jirga in Quetta

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reached Quetta on a one-day visit to attend a major tribal jirga. He was welcomed at the airport by Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Acting Governor Abdul Khaliq Achakzai. Several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, and National Assembly member Jamal Shah Kakr, accompanied him.

Military officials confirmed that Field Marshal and Army Chief General Asim Munir is also traveling to Quetta to join the high-level tribal jirga. This meeting will bring together senior civil and military officials along with tribal leaders to discuss important security challenges facing the region.

The jirga will focus on addressing terrorism in Balochistan, especially targeting India-backed extremist groups causing instability. Officials said the government seeks to develop new strategies to effectively counter this threat and restore peace in the province.

By involving tribal elders and local leaders, the government aims to build trust and gain public support for its anti-terrorism efforts. Authorities believe that consulting with tribal representatives will help refine policies and make security measures more effective.

This visit highlights the government’s commitment to improving law and order in Balochistan. By working closely with local communities and military leaders, Islamabad hopes to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.