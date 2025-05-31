Pakistan elevates diplomatic ties with Afghanistan

Pakistan has decided to upgrade the level of its chargé d’affaires in Kabul to the level of ambassador with an aim to elevate diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.

A chargé enjoys the same privileges and immunities as an ambassador under international law, and normally these extend to their aides as well. However, chargés d’affaires are outranked by ambassadors and have lower precedence at formal diplomatic events, according to information available at Wikipedia.

Ties between the two neighbouring countries had turned sour due to frequent border skirmishes and Islamabad repeatedly demanding that Kabul take action against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan. Kabul has denied the allegations.

The recent understanding was reached during an informal trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Beijing earlier this month. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the Chinese capital.

In a post on X, Dar said, “Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are on positive trajectory after my very productive visit to Kabul with Pakistan delegation on 19th April 2025.

“To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the level of Ambassador.

“I am confident this step would further contribute towards enhanced engagement, deepen Pak-Afghan cooperation in economic, security, [counterterrorism] and trade areas and promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries.”