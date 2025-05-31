India-backed terrorists attack Surab market in Balochistan

A group of 20 to 30 terrorists affiliated with the Indian-sponsored group Fitna al-Hindustan stormed into the busy market area of Surab, Balochistan on Friday.

The attackers targeted soft targets, including banks, markets, and civilians, notably women and children from the local Baloch community, the provincial government’s spokesperson said.

During the assault, Revenue ADC Hidayatullah Balidi, a resident of Balida and serving in Surab, confronted the terrorists and was martyred in the encounter while defending civilians. Upon the arrival of Frontier Corps (FC) forces, the terrorists fled the scene in panic, abandoning their assault.

According to the spokesperson, the terrorists looted a bank in Surab’s market and set several government officials’ residences on fire. The attack on the ADC’s residence was particularly heinous, as women and children were present at the time. The spokesperson emphasised that these militants act on the instructions of their Indian handlers, with no connection to the traditions or values of Balochistan or its people. The state has vowed to thwart all such hostile activities.