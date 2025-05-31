Pakistan becomes co-signatory to China’s global mediation body

Dozens of countries, including Pakistan, on Friday joined China in establishing a global mediation-based dispute resolution group, with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar hoping to play an “active” role in the mission.

Dar was among representatives of more than 30 countries, from Indonesia to Belarus to Cuba, who signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong to become founding members of the global organization.

Beijing has touted the organization as the world’s first intergovernmental legal body for resolving disputes through mediation, saying it will be an important mechanism in safeguarding the principles of the United Nations charter. It also positioned Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution services center in Asia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dar said Pakistan values China’s steadfast support for multilateral efforts, which aim to bridge East and West, and North and South, bringing together developed and developing countries to foster a global community with a shared future.

“Pakistan and China have always shared the view that multilateralism is the centerpiece for international peace, stability, and development,” he said.

“The creation of IOMed today reaffirms this ideal, offering new opportunities and fresh hopes to build a more inclusive, more just and more equitable world. Pakistan will continue to be an active voice in this noble mission.”

The new body, headquartered in Hong Kong, aims to help promote the amicable resolution of international disputes and build more harmonious global relations. The support of developing countries signaled Beijing’s rising influence in the global south amid heightened geopolitical tensions, partly exacerbated by US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Wang said China has long advocated for handling differences with a spirit of mutual understanding and consensus-building through dialogue, while aiming to provide “Chinese wisdom” for resolving conflicts between nations.

“The establishment of the International Organization for Mediation helps to move beyond the zero-sum mindset of ‘you lose and I win,'” he said.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said the organization could begin its work as early as the end of this year. The ceremony was attended by representatives from some 50 other countries and about 20 organizations, including the United Nations.

Yueming Yan, a law professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the new organization is a complementary mechanism to existing institutions such as the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague.

“While the ICJ and PCA focus on adjudication and arbitration, IOMed introduces a structured, institutionalized form of alternative dispute resolution – namely, mediation – on a global scale,” she said.

Although many details about the new body are yet to be clarified, it could open the door for greater synergy between formal litigation or arbitration and more flexible methods like mediation, she said.

Shahla Ali, a law professor at the University of Hong Kong, said the International Organization for Mediation would have the capacity to mediate disputes between states, between a state and a national of another state, or in international commercial disputes.

“Conventions can provide opportunities to experiment with new approaches,” she said, noting rising interest in mediation globally as a means to resolve investor-state disputes.

Dar said peace and security as well as global prosperity can be promoted and preserved through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions as well as international law.

“Pakistan has established an International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC) to promote commercial and investment dispute resolution and judicial efficiency. We look forward to collaborating with the Secretariat of IOMed and IMAC of Pakistan,” he added.