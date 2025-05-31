CM announces setting up childhood education centers in DG Khan, Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced historic funds worth Rs 3 billion for the universities of Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah.

She made this announcement while addressing a ceremony held to distribute laptops and Honhaar scholarship cheques in Layyah, said a handout issued here.

She announced the establishment of a medical college in Layyah and setting up of Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for ‘Early Childhood Education’ in Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah.

She also announced the provision of classrooms, toilets and other basic facilities in all schools of Punjab within the completion of one year with a huge fund of Rs 110 billion.

She further announced that now no school in Punjab would remain deprived of essential facilities. She congratulated Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on the success of Operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’. She also congratulated Air Chief Babar Zaheer Sindhu on behalf of the students and paid tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army and other institutions.

The chief minister said, “If the youth become an iron wall, no power in the world can defeat Pakistan.”

Despite being a small country in terms of population and resources, it defeated a country many times larger in proportion, she added.

She highlighted, “On May 28, 1998, Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power, now the enemy does not have the courage to show any aggressive designs towards Pakistan. The one who is not afraid of big powers is a true leader.”

She said, “I congratulate the students, teachers and their parents on their success, I am more happier than everyone over the success of every student. Our students have resources but children who study and earn academic distinctions despite not having enough resources are commendable.

I want to put all the government’s resources at the disposal of talented students.”

She said that if parents do not have ample resources, the state should think like a mother, adding that the state should itself reach out to every child who works hard and gets good results.

The ‘Honhaar scholarship’ has been increased from 30,000 to 50,000 and laptops from 40,000 to 100,000 so that children need not to depend on anyone, she added.

She outlined, “The first year has just passed, we will bring more improvements for the students in the coming years. No child of Punjab will be deprived of education due to dearth of resources. The Punjab government built Pakistan’s first historic Early Childhood Education Centre in only 6 months. I think for the welfare of people day and night and work till 12 midnight. The one who cares about the price of ‘roti’, vegetables and electricity bills is the real sympathizer and leader of the people of Pakistan. I want to improve the conditions of the people by working day and night.”

She said, “I urge the youth to never go against the interests of their country and the nation.” Maryam Nawaz said, “May 9, 10 and 28 have proved as who stands with development and defence of Pakistan and who supports destruction.”