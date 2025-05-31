Pakistan beat B’desh by 57 runs, win first home T20I series since 2021

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

This marks Pakistan’s first T20I series win at home since 2021. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 201/6 in their 20 overs on the back of a fiery batting display led by Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed 74 off just 41 balls, including 4 boundaries and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.48.

Despite a flurry of wickets towards the end, the hosts comfortably crossed the 200-run mark, thanks to clean hitting and aggressive intent throughout the innings. Bangladesh’s bowlers struggled for breakthroughs, with Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picking up two wickets apiece.

In response, Bangladesh faltered early and were eventually bowled out for 144 in 19 overs. Only Tanzim Hasan Sakib provided real resistance with a blazing 50 off 31 balls, including 5 sixes, but lacked support from the other end.

Abrar Ahmed starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 19 in his four overs, while Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Saim Ayub took a wicket each to keep the visitors in check. Faheem was particularly economical, conceding just 8 runs in his 2 overs.

The match also saw an injury setback for Bangladesh, as Shoriful Islam did not come out to bat.

With this commanding win, Pakistan not only clinched the series but also delivered a statement performance after recent criticism of their T20 form. The victory is a boost for the team ahead of upcoming international assignments, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

The third and final T20I will be played on Sunday at the same venue, where Pakistan will look to complete a clean sweep, and Bangladesh will hope to salvage some pride.