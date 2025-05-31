Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, May 31, 2025


Pakistan formally starts talks on reciprocal tariff with US

APP

Pakistan’s formal negotiations on United States (US) Reciprocal tariffs started between Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative through a telephonic call on Friday. The two sides exchanged their view point through a constructive engagement with the understanding that technical level detailed discussions would follow in the coming few weeks, said a news release. Both sides expressed confidence in advancing these negotiations for successful conclusion at the earliest.

Submit a Comment