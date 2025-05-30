Cautious Embrace

There are no full stops in geopolitics, only commas. And, so it is with Pakistan’s decision to elevate its diplomatic mission in Kabul to the ambassadorial level. After months of cross-border tension and Islamabad’s repeated calls for action against the banned TTP, the government is now opting for engagement over estrangement.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced this shift in the wake of a “very productive” April visit to Kabul. Nonetheless, it would be practical to read this move as what it is: not a political endorsement of the Taliban regime but an act of realpolitik under duress.

For decades, Pakistan pursued strategic depth in Afghanistan; a gamble that has not paid off. Ergo, sooner or later, there was little choice but to accept that it must deal with the government that exists, not the one it would prefer.

The Taliban are not returning to the caves. They are governing. Badly, yes–with repressive laws, restricted rights for women, and a glaring lack of political inclusivity. But they are governing. And regional powers (from China and Russia to the UAE) have already adjusted to the status quo.

Yet what makes this move remarkable is the razor-thin line it walks. Pakistan, like all UN member states, has not formally recognized the Taliban regime. This ambiguity allows the pursuit of urgent goals: curbing cross-border militancy, expanding the formal bilateral trade (which surged over 27 per cent this fiscal year), and seeking overland connectivity to Central Asia.

Again, China’s role in this diplomatic recalibration cannot be overstated. It was Beijing that facilitated dialogue between Chinese, Pakistani, and Afghan foreign ministers. And it is China that has endorsed the extension of the CPEC into Afghanistan: an ambitious vision contingent on border stability and Taliban cooperation. This triangulation offers Islamabad economic diplomacy, pressuring Kabul while anchoring Pakistan’s regional relevance.

But the risks are profound. Even now.

The Taliban deny harbouring the TTP, despite UN estimates of thousands of fighters in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan’s cross-border strikes, while intended as deterrents, have so far yielded diplomatic friction rather than strategic clarity. And the Durand Line hangs heavy in the air, unresolved-a cartographic ghost haunting bilateral ties, as the Taliban, like their predecessors, refuse to recognize it.

However, total disengagement would be far worse. It would deepen mistrust, embolden militants, and concede strategic space to rivals like India, which has quietly resumed high-level contacts with Kabul. Cautious, conditional engagement remains the only viable corridor for influence.

Islamabad must be clear-eyed: the Taliban will not become an extension of its security doctrine, but with sustained pressure and patient diplomacy, they might yet become a partner in managing shared threats. The road ahead is fraught with mistrust; in both diplomacy and warfare, one must negotiate not with friends but with adversaries. *