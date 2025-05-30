President stresses continuity of political, enomomic stability

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has said that the continuation of the current political, defense and economic stability in Pakistan is very important for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation and for a brighter future, for this, all democratic forces will have to work together and with consensus, he expressed these views while talking to the provincial leaders of the PPP and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan at the Governor House .

The delegation that met the President, led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, included General Secretary of the PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Provincial Secretary for Information Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Chaudhry Aslam Gul, Mehr Irshad Sial and others. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Central Secretary for Information of the PPP Nadeem Afzal Chan and President of the PPP Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin were also present in the meeting. On this occasion, the political and economic situation of the country, the upcoming budget and parliamentary affairs were discussed in detail. President Zardari reiterated his stance once again that we should always prioritize democracy and public service, every individual and school of thought should play their role to solve the problems faced by the people and make their lives easier.

President Asif Ali Zardari spent a busy day at the Governor House as well. Member of the National Assembly Samina Khalid Gharki, founding activist of the PPP Arif Khan, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Member of the Provincial Assembly Begum Rana Nasira Shaukat, Dr. Farid Al-Zakaria, and Professor Karim, along with other political and social figures, also met the President. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was also present in all the meetings. Important topics like social development, education, role of women, and national unity were discussed in the meeting. Talking to the delegations, Asif Ali Zardari said that democracy is the main pillar of our national identity, we are struggling to strengthen parliamentary values, rule of law and public participation, it is the responsibility of elected representatives and political workers to stay in touch with the people and play an active role in solving their problems. Samina Khalid Gharki informed the President about the problems of her constituency and also presented various suggestions. Meanwhile,

Mairah Hashmi, daughter of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s bodyguard Muhammad Shafiq Goga Shaheed and renowned journalist, along with her family, had a special meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting discussed mobilizing the children of martyrs in the party. On this occasion, President Zardari said that the families of martyrs are the capital of the PPP. The real strength of any organization is its sincere workers. We stand with our dedicated workers in every difficult time. Mairah Hashmi is a valuable asset of the PPP and a representative of the new generation. Talking to Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Nawab Shahzad, the President said that a modern and sustainable communication system is indispensable for the development of the country. Development projects play a key role in creating employment opportunities as well as accelerating the pace of the country’s economy.