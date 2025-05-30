Sindh increases scholarship for minority students to Rs50,000

An important meeting of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Lalchand Ukrani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Minority Affairs and President of the PPP Minority Wing Sindh. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Human Rights Rajveer Singh Sodho, Senator Poonjoo Mal Bheel, MPA Dr. Khatoo Mal Jeewan, MPA Mahesh Kumar, MPA Anil Kumar, Secretary of the Minority Affairs Department Anjum Iqbal Jumani, along with officers and representatives from various departments. During the session, the committee approved the increase in scholarship amount for minority students from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000. It was also disclosed that the Minority Affairs Department had received 645 scholarship applications from various universities. After evaluation, 594 students were declared eligible.

The meeting also highlighted that the number of eligible applicants was lower than expected. In response, approval was sought and granted for reissuing the scholarship advertisement to allow more deserving students to apply. The committee also conducted a detailed review of the social, administrative, and communal challenges faced by minority communities in Sindh. Addressing the meeting, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani instructed that scholarship checks be distributed to eligible students as soon as possible and that in the second phase, over 100 additional students should be issued checks based on new applications. He further stated that the Pakistan People’s Party has always stood for the rights of minorities since its inception. From the founding leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and now Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party leadership has continuously raised the voice of minorities in legislative forums and taken practical steps to safeguard their rights.