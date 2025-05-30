UK delegation praises Sindh’s efforts to curb climate change

Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, held a meeting with a delegation from the British High Commission to discuss climate change, issues facing coastal areas, and preemptive measures to tackle natural disasters. The delegation included British High Commission Second Secretary Noam Rosenbaum and Head of the Humanitarian Aid Team Namra Zaheer, while DG SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto was also present.

During the briefing, Secretary Agha Shahnawaz Khan stated that Pakistan, especially Sindh, has been facing floods, cyclones, and other natural disasters for several years. Unfortunately, discussions mainly focus on the destruction caused, while early warning systems and practical disaster prevention measures receive insufficient attention. Despite limited resources, the Sindh government is taking steps to address potential disaster risks in coastal districts such as Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Tharparkar. He emphasized the need for tailored planning according to the unique environmental makeup and issues faced by the residents of these areas.

Agha Shahnawaz revealed that two major projects were proposed in 2016 but could not be fully implemented due to resource constraints and the severe floods of 2022. The government has approved the Carbon Registry Directorate and plans to engage private sector experts next month to implement international standards for environmental system improvements and carbon credit initiatives. DG SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto said Sindh is the only province that has formulated a fisheries policy and has made notable progress in the environmental sector. Projects under solar and wind energy are underway, with Chinese companies actively involved. He described Sindh as a unique province, where temperatures reach up to 52 degrees Celsius, and the mix of coastal, desert, and agricultural lands makes it a hotspot in South Asia.

When asked about Sindh’s connections with international organizations, Secretary Agha Shahnawaz said a provincial Climate Change Working Group has been established under his leadership. They are working on a one-window operation by collecting data from focal persons across departments. Modern systems for community resilience, emergency management, and environmental awareness are being introduced, and collaboration with international donors and institutions is considered vital. The British High Commission delegation shared that their team is working with the federal government on early warning systems, climate financing, policy formulation, and community building. They praised Sindh as a cooperative province and expressed satisfaction with the local institutions’ collaboration.

Secretary Agha Shahnawaz highlighted that pollution, housing problems, and industrial areas in Karachi pose significant challenges requiring further research. At the conclusion of the meeting, the British High Commission delegation lauded the Sindh government, particularly the Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department, for its efforts. They commended Sindh’s serious approach to tackling climate challenges despite limited resources. The delegation reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation with Sindh in climate financing, policy making, and community resilience, expressing hope that this partnership will help address future challenges effectively.