Rangers, Police arrest two suspects in Korangi during joint search operation

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police conducted a joint intelligence-based search operation in the Zia Colony area of Korangi against miscreants and criminal elements.

According to the Rangers spokesperson on Friday, two suspects Saddam Hussain and Nizamuddin were apprehended during the operation.

Authorities recovered two identity cards, two mobile phones, and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The suspects were allegedly involved in damaging government property and vehicles during recent protests. They have also been linked to an incident on April 27, 2025, in which a police vehicle was set on fire on the Kathore Link Road in Karachi.

According to officials, four accomplices of the arrested suspects had already been apprehended by law enforcement agencies earlier. The arrested accused, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.