Capacity building workshop for health beat journalists held

A capacity building workshop for health beat journalists was successfully held here on Friday workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge and reporting capacity of journalists on immunization, focusing on accurate and impactful communication regarding vaccine-preventable diseases.

Organized under the vision of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the workshop reflected the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening immunization awareness across the province. It was conducted with the administrative support of Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Health Sindh, and technical leadership of Dr. Raj Kumar, Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh.

The event was supported by UNICEF Sindh Office and featured expert facilitation by Dr. Zain ul Abideen, Statistical Officer EPI Sindh, Suneel Raja, Immunization Officer – Urban, UNICEF Sindh, and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Buledi, Surveillance Officer, WHO Sindh.

The workshop focused on the 12 vaccine-preventable diseases targeted under EPI: Tuberculosis, Poliomyelitis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pneumonia, Measles, Rubella, Typhoid, and Rotavirus. Sessions provided detailed information on each disease’s symptoms, modes of transmission, the science of vaccines, and the routine immunization schedule in Pakistan.

The Sindh government currently provides free immunization services to all children under five years of age against these 12 life-threatening diseases. In a significant development, the province is also preparing to introduce the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which will help protect girls against cervical cancer-a major step forward in expanding vaccine protection for adolescents.

Prominent journalists attending the workshop included Hamid Ur Rehman (Samma TV), Shafqat (Neo TV), Abdullah Sarohi (Bureau Chief, APP), Salauddin (Senior Reporter, APP news), Liaqat Abbasi (Koshish), Pawan Kumar (KTN News), Shazia Arshad (Aaj TV), and several others. Their active participation demonstrated the media’s critical role in promoting vaccine awareness and encouraging caregivers to seek timely immunization for their children.

Hamid Ur Rehman, a senior journalist from Samma TV, also briefed the participants on the importance of ethical health reporting, emphasizing responsible communication, accuracy in medical terminology, and the need to counter vaccine misinformation with facts. He shared valuable insights on how journalists can support immunization programs through balanced and impactful storytelling.

The session concluded with a discussion on responsible journalism, countering vaccine misinformation, and amplifying community trust in immunization. Participants were awarded certificates in recognition of their commitment to supporting Sindh’s immunization goals.