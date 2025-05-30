Abducted polio worker rescued in Shikarpur

A polio worker, Sanji Chand Odho, was abducted by armed men on motorcycles while working in the UC Pir Bakhsh Shajra of Taluka Khanpur in Shikarpur district. However, during prompt action of the district administration, police, and Rangers, the worker was freed within 6 hours on Friday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, directed the police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies to take immediate action and rescue the worker. A joint operation was launched under the leadership of SSP Shikarpur, Shahzeb Ahmed Chachar, which led to the successful rescue of the polio worker.

The Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur met with the polio workers and assured them that the district administration and law enforcement agencies are responsible for their safety. The rescued worker was taken to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where he was praised for his bravery during the district’s polio meeting. Later, he was escorted home under police protection.

The rescue operation was a result of the coordinated efforts of the district administration, police, and Rangers, ensuring the safety of polio workers in the area.