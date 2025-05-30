Rohri canal circle announces water distribution schedule

Due to a water shortage in the Indus River, the Rohri Canal Circle has announced a water distribution schedule. According to the notification on Friday, 50% of canals and channels will receive water during the scheduled period.

Canals and channels receiving water from May 26 to June 4 include Dewan Minor, Khanwahen Minor, Khushk Minor, and others. From June 4 to June 13, Jatoi Minor, Bukri Minor, Maurya Minor, and others will receive water.

Landki Disty, Gachero Minor, and Daras and Nether Detha Disty will receive water from June 2 to June 10. Once the water flow increases, all canals and channels will be supplied with water.