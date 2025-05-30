SRSO distributes 86 solar home systems

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has distributed 86 Solar Home Systems among Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiary families in Khairpur on Friday. The distribution ceremony was held at the Unit Office in Sobhodero.

The Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP), a government initiative, aims to provide 200,000 solar home systems to low-income households in rural areas, promoting renewable energy and reducing reliance on conventional sources. SRSO is implementing partner in five districts: Khairpur Mirs, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkano, and Kamber-Shahdadkot.

This initiative is part of the Sindh government’s efforts to address energy shortages and promote sustainable development in the province. The distribution of solar home systems is expected to improve the lives of rural communities by providing them with a reliable and clean source of energy.