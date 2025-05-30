Holidays of transport staff cancelled ahead of Eid

In a significant move to address public complaints regarding transport fares during Eid-ul-Azha, the Sindh government has canceled the holidays of all officers and staff of the Provincial Transport Authority Sindh, Regional Transport Authorities, and District Regional Transport Authorities. According to the Transport Department, if field officers fail to respond, the public may directly contact the Deputy Secretary of Transport at mobile number 0346-2522641. In a statement regarding the matter, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that all relevant officers will remain on duty during the Eid holidays to promptly address complaints related to excessive fares. “Millions of people travel during Eid, and it is our responsibility to give importance to their convenience,” he said. He declared that the leaves of the affected officers and officials have been revoked to make sure that the people do not suffer any overcharging in transport fares. “No one will be allowed to exploit the public’s needs during Eid,” he emphasized. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found charging fares above the government-approved rates. He urged the public not to pay more than the official fares and to immediately report any violations to the authorities.