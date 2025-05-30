Punjab govt bans stray dog killings, enforces animal birth control policy

In a landmark decision, the Lahore High Court has declared the killing of stray dogs through shooting, poisoning, or other inhumane methods as illegal and unconstitutional across Punjab.

The judgment, delivered on May 22, 2025, in the case Eiraj Hassan & Others vs Government of Punjab, prompted the provincial government to formally implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Policy 2021.

The policy lays out a comprehensive framework to humanely manage the stray dog population through vaccination, sterilization, tagging, registration, and rehabilitation.

Advocates Eiraj Hassan and Altamush Saeed filed the petition, arguing that the widespread culling of stray dogs was a violation of animal welfare principles and basic human compassion.

The court, in its ruling, emphasized that killing stray animals is in stark contradiction to constitutional rights, ethical standards, and international norms.

Notably, incidents of inhumane dog killings were frequently reported from upscale housing societies and certain municipal jurisdictions, where even government personnel were found complicit.

Despite the ruling, concerns remain over the lack of institutional response mechanisms. There is currently no centralized helpline to report stray dog concerns, and the Police Animal Rescue Centre remains largely inactive.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also faces serious challenges due to limited staff and resources.

Advocate Altamush Saeed hailed the court’s decision as a major success for animal rights in Pakistan. He pointed out that the Animal Rescue Centre was summoned to court but failed to appear.

Nevertheless, departments including Livestock & Dairy Development and Local Government assured the court of full implementation of the ABC Policy.

Under the new policy, stray dogs will be captured safely and non-violently and taken to animal shelters. Here, they will undergo vaccination and sterilization.

Once deemed healthy, they will be tagged and released back into the same locality. Dogs that are terminally ill or severely injured will be euthanized humanely under veterinary supervision using sodium pentothal, a painless euthanasia drug.

The policy also envisions the establishment of shelter homes in every tehsil, to be operated in collaboration with private welfare organizations or under government oversight. Monitoring committees at the district, tehsil, and provincial levels will ensure strict implementation.

Experts note that while the court’s ruling effectively bans cruel culling, on-ground enforcement of sterilization and the construction of shelters remain slow.

Dr. Haider Ali Khan, spokesperson for the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, explained that municipal staff will be tasked with capturing dogs and transporting them to veterinary centers for sterilization, after which the animals will be returned to their localities. Veterinary hospitals across Punjab have been notified and prepared to participate.

Although the policy offers a progressive and humane framework, its success hinges on inter-agency coordination, sustained community involvement, and adequate budgetary support.

The government has committed to allocating dedicated funds for ABC implementation in the upcoming fiscal year.

As Punjab shifts toward a more humane and scientific approach to managing stray dogs, civil society and local governments must now play a vital role in ensuring the policy is more than just ink on paper.