Punjab moves to enforce women’s inheritance rights with strict legal measures

In a landmark move to uphold women’s rights, the Punjab government has introduced legislation to ensure that women receive their rightful inheritance without exception.

The Women’s Inheritance Rights Implementation Bill 2025 was presented in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, signaling a strong commitment to enforce Sharia-based inheritance rights for women.

According to sources from the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, this development marks a significant legal step aimed at eliminating long-standing cultural and systemic barriers that often prevent women from claiming their inheritance.

The bill was introduced by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asma Ehtesham-ul-Haq, who emphasised that depriving women of their rightful inheritance has now been formally declared a punishable offence under the proposed law.

Legal expert Safdar Shaheen Pirzada welcomed the bill, noting that while Article 23 of the 1973 Constitution guarantees women’s property rights, these are frequently undermined by entrenched social norms and weak legal enforcement.

“The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act (2020) was a step forward, but its impact has been limited by judicial delays and ineffective implementation,” Pirzada said. “The new bill is a positive development and promises stronger safeguards to ensure women receive what is rightfully theirs.”

Key provisions of the bill include:

Mandatory inheritance rights for women as per Sharia law.

Establishment of fast-track inheritance tribunals, headed by District and Sessions Judges or Additional District and Sessions Judges to expedite cases.

Appointment of an Ombudsperson to handle complaints, rectify land records, initiate legal proceedings, and mediate disputes.

Strict penalties for violators include:

First-time offence: Three-year imprisonment and Rs. 1 million fine.

Repeat offence: Five-year imprisonment and Rs. 2 million fine.

Inclusion of awareness and educational campaigns in schools, madrasas, and sermons to promote understanding of women’s Sharia inheritance rights.

The bill also proposes a proactive approach by incorporating awareness campaigns in the formal and informal education sectors. It mandates that teachings about women’s inheritance rights be integrated into curricula and public sermons to combat misinformation and cultural resistance.

This legislative development is being hailed by women’s rights advocates as a historic advancement toward gender justice in Pakistan, particularly in rural and traditional communities where women are most often deprived of their lawful share in family property.