Chenab River rises rapidly; flood risk escalates at Head Marala

The water level at the Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot continues to rise steadily, with inflows into the Chenab River now recorded at 100,000 cusecs.

According to the Irrigation Department report, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the increasing water levels may pose potential flooding risks in vulnerable areas. The irrigation department reported that there has been a 50,000 cusecs increase in river flow over the past 24 hours alone.

Officials attribute the surge to water released by India into the Chenab River due to recent rains and intense heat accelerating glacier melt in the region. At Head Marala, the current inflow stands at 100,000 cusecs, while the outflow is recorded at 77,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, according to a WAPDA spokesperson, there is a discrepancy with reported data showing the Chenab River’s inflow at 44,800 cusecs and outflow at 17,100 cusecs. The spokesperson further informed that the combined usable water storage in the Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma reservoirs has reached 4.528 million acre-feet.

At Tarbela, the Indus River is flowing in with 177,500 cusecs and discharging 152,000 cusecs. At Mangla, the Jhelum River’s inflow is 39,600 cusecs, while the outflow is 10,800 cusecs. At Chashma Barrage, the inflow stands at 228,700 cusecs and the outflow at 183,000 cusecs.

The WAPDA spokesperson clarified that the inflow and outflow at Tarbela and Chashma for the Indus River, Nowshera for the Kabul River, and Mangla for the Jhelum River are recorded based on the 24-hour average flow.