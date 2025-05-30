LHC orders issuance of water bills in GORs to check wastage

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim remarked on Friday that water bills should also be issued in GOR zones to discourage unnecessary usage.

During a hearing on a case regarding smog mitigation, the LHC judge further directed that the installation of water meters must be included in the upcoming provincial budget. The Punjab government’s legal representative assured the court that the installation of water meters will indeed be part of the new budget plan.

Justice Karim also commented on the worsening state of global warming, stating that the temperature increase projected for 2050 is now expected by 2028, according to recent reports. The LHC judge instructed the Environment Department to implement the issuance of emission testing stickers for vehicles.

He also ordered that fines be imposed on vehicles emitting excessive smoke on the motorways and that a report be submitted regarding these actions. Additionally, he emphasised that those burning crop residues should face heavy financial penalties. The court adjourned the hearing until June 6, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 29, 2025, it reported that the Punjab government had ramped up efforts to combat smog and environmental pollution over the past one and a half years. The Senior Provincial Minister stated that 59,532 saplings have been planted across 82 acres in Changa Manga, alongside active spraying of weedicide to manage invasive species.