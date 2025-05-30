ICT admin bans protests amid section 144 enforcement

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have warned citizens against participating in any protests, reminding them that public gatherings are currently banned in the capital under Section 144.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the Islamabad district administration has issued a clear message ahead of a possible protest scheduled for today. The spokesman confirmed that Section 144 remains in force across the federal capital, making all forms of public demonstrations illegal.

According to the spokesman, any attempt to hold a protest or rally in the city would be considered a violation of the law. The official added that such gatherings would also breach the Assembly Act, and legal action will be taken against those involved.

The administration also referred to a protest held yesterday, during which several participants were taken into custody. Cases were registered against those who were seen breaking the law, the spokesman said.

Officials have warned that any repeat of such actions will lead to strict legal consequences. The administration urged the public not to engage in any illegal activity or join any protest that defies the current restrictions.

Residents of Islamabad have been advised to follow the law and stay away from gatherings that could disturb public order. Authorities say the restrictions are in place to maintain peace and prevent any disruptions in the capital.