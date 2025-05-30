Punjab bans skin collection by banned outfits

The Punjab Home Department has issued a comprehensive directive ahead of Eidul Azha, banning the collection of sacrificial animal skins by banned organizations and introducing enhanced security measures across the province to counter potential threats. According to the notification, only organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be allowed to collect sacrificial skins. Banned outfits are strictly prohibited from engaging in any such activity. The directive highlights the need for heightened vigilance in view of potential security threats. Deputy commissioners across the province have been authorised to impose Section 144 wherever necessary to maintain law and order.